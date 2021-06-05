STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Narayana Health, GiveIndia roll out free Covid vaccination drive for migrants, underprivileged

The vaccination drive plans to start inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase and expand to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and underserved sections of the society.

Published: 05th June 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narayana Health on Saturday started a free Covid vaccination drive for the migrant labourers and underprivileged in the city. 

The programme was flagged off by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the founder and Chairman of Narayana Health. 

The vaccination drive plans to start inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase and expand to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and underserved sections of the society.

In it's phase 1, the drive will be hosted at Marhaba Palace, Govindapura, majid E Ateeq School, 1st Main Road Tank Garden in Someshwar Nagar and Government Primary Boys School and Attibele area covering beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the unique drive #GetOneGiveOne initiative is ensuring free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens. Through #GetOneGiveOne, vaccine recipients at Narayana Health can donate a vaccine dose to someone in need. Corporates will also be encouraged to donate for the vaccinations of their employees through Narayana Health.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Covid case fatality rate shoots up from 0.50% to 4.82% in eight weeks

Dr. Devishetty said, “Vaccination is the cheapest and most effective way to protect the country against Covid-19. A poor family of four will find it expensive to get everyone vaccinated in a private hospital and awaiting their turn might endanger their health and livelihoods. When you get your vaccine, please think about donating another vaccine to GiveIndia’s #GetOneGiveOne campaign.

"GiveIndia will work with Narayana Health to bring free vaccines to the doorstep of those in need - like young daily wagers who cannot afford to wait for their turn. Together, we can fight Covid-19 and make our country safe.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0, GiveIndia, said, “With the goal to make vaccines available and affordable across India, this initiative will also help us inoculate low-income communities against the coronavirus in a timely manner." 

All donations made to GiveIndia towards the extra dose for underprivileged counterparts will be eligible for tax exemption under Section 80G.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru vaccination Bengaluru Covid cases Narayana Health GiveIndia Dr Devi Shetty
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp