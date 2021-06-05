Narayana Health, GiveIndia roll out free Covid vaccination drive for migrants, underprivileged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narayana Health on Saturday started a free Covid vaccination drive for the migrant labourers and underprivileged in the city.

The programme was flagged off by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the founder and Chairman of Narayana Health.

The vaccination drive plans to start inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase and expand to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and underserved sections of the society.

In it's phase 1, the drive will be hosted at Marhaba Palace, Govindapura, majid E Ateeq School, 1st Main Road Tank Garden in Someshwar Nagar and Government Primary Boys School and Attibele area covering beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the unique drive #GetOneGiveOne initiative is ensuring free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens. Through #GetOneGiveOne, vaccine recipients at Narayana Health can donate a vaccine dose to someone in need. Corporates will also be encouraged to donate for the vaccinations of their employees through Narayana Health.

Dr. Devishetty said, “Vaccination is the cheapest and most effective way to protect the country against Covid-19. A poor family of four will find it expensive to get everyone vaccinated in a private hospital and awaiting their turn might endanger their health and livelihoods. When you get your vaccine, please think about donating another vaccine to GiveIndia’s #GetOneGiveOne campaign.

"GiveIndia will work with Narayana Health to bring free vaccines to the doorstep of those in need - like young daily wagers who cannot afford to wait for their turn. Together, we can fight Covid-19 and make our country safe.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0, GiveIndia, said, “With the goal to make vaccines available and affordable across India, this initiative will also help us inoculate low-income communities against the coronavirus in a timely manner."

All donations made to GiveIndia towards the extra dose for underprivileged counterparts will be eligible for tax exemption under Section 80G.