Bengaluru top cop goes live on FB to address citizens’ issues

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday went live on Facebook and directed policemen to restrict pushcart vendors from using megaphones in residential areas.

Published: 06th June 2021

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (File Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday went live on Facebook and directed policemen to restrict pushcart vendors from using megaphones in residential areas. Pant addressed several complaints raised by the public during the virtual interaction.

The aim of the session was to hear complaints from the public during the lockdown period and give suggestions to the police, Pant said. Addressing the concern of a citizen, he requested people not to allow their children to play on the streets.

“The purpose of the lockdown is to restrict movement so that we break the chain of Covid spread. However, allowing children to play outside should not create a problem for others,” he added. He informed that the traffic police are conducting contact-less checking with the help of cameras and digital devices to record traffic violations.

They are not stopping any vehicles to check for violations and this will be continued in the future too. Pant also told a resident that the police are helping in encouraging and supporting the vaccination drive.
Many citizens praised the police for their work during the pandemic and suggested they can help and join them for enforcement duties and night patrolling.

