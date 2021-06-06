BJP forms panel to iron out differences

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to its leaders criticising others publicly and causing embarrassment to the party and the government, the BJP has formed a committee to ensure better coordination between the government and the party.

Party sources said apart from forming the committee, which has 15 members, senior leaders will also talk to those embarrassing the party and tell them to refrain from speaking against the government. “They will talk to minister CP Yogeeshwara and some MLAs who are expressing their displeasure against the government. This apart, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and party state chief Naleen Kumar Kateel too will hold separate meetings with all the ministers,” they said.

Kateel said that the coordination committee has been formed to discuss party programmes and ensure better coordination between those in the government and party. “The panel will meet once a month to take stock of the situation and take measures to strengthen the party. The first meeting will be this month,” he added.

Party MLAs and leaders have been told to fully focus on Covid relief works, he said. BJP State General Secretary N Ravi Kumar, who is also a member of the committee, said the committee will also prepare the party for the next elections.

Ironically, even as the party decided to form the committee, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday again attacked party leader and CM’s son BY Vijayendra. Despite his continued tirade, no action has been taken against Patil.