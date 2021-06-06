STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP forms panel to iron out differences

Kateel said that the coordination committee has been formed to discuss party programmes and ensure better coordination between those in the government and party.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to its leaders criticising others publicly and causing embarrassment to the party and the government, the BJP has formed a committee to ensure better coordination between the government and the party.

Party sources said  apart from forming the committee, which has 15 members, senior leaders will also talk to those embarrassing the party and tell them to refrain from speaking against the government. “They will talk to minister CP Yogeeshwara and some MLAs who are expressing their displeasure against the government. This apart, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and party state chief Naleen Kumar Kateel too will hold separate meetings with all the ministers,” they said.

Kateel said that the coordination committee has been formed to discuss party programmes and ensure better coordination between those in the government and party. “The panel will meet once a month to take stock of the situation and take measures to strengthen the party. The first meeting will be this month,” he added.

Party MLAs and leaders have been told to fully focus on Covid relief works, he said. BJP State General Secretary N Ravi Kumar, who is also a member of the committee, said the committee will also prepare the party for the next elections.  

Ironically, even as the party decided to form the committee, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday again attacked party leader and CM’s son BY Vijayendra. Despite his continued tirade, no action has been taken against Patil. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp