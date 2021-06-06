STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s all virtual at Environment Day celebrations amid pandemic

Due to the pandemic and orders from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the forest and environment department did not organise any walk or competitions.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Forest staff plant ficus into holes on trees which got burnt in a forest fire at AM Gudi Range in Bandipur | Express

Forest staff plant ficus into holes on trees which got burnt in a forest fire at AM Gudi Range in Bandipur | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the lockdown and the pandemic making the World Environment Day a low-key affair, the virtual safari tours on social media platforms and shared by the forest department officials, stole the show. 

Due to the pandemic and orders from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the forest and environment department did not organise any walk or competitions. It was marked with virtual meetings and seminars organised by various wildlife divisions, government departments and NGOs. Many educational institutions, including Bangalore University, had partnered with State NSS Cell and United Nations Development Programme to organise a symposium on climate change.

The forest divisions of Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves also organised virtual seminars and competitions. The Nagarhole division released a six-minute virtual safari video for all those missing it this season. The staffers at BRT Tiger Reserve organised a talk on Twitter, where directors of all tiger reserves in Karnataka along with Deputy Conservator of Forests of other divisions, shared details on the importance of tiger conservation and grassland protection. 

In other territorial and forest divisions of the state, including Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, MM Hills, Mysuru, Bannerghatta National Park, and Kodagu, symbolic sapling plantation events were also held.  “We decided to not have any celebration, keeping the pandemic in mind. However, we need to create awareness, hence we organised online events in small capacities to the attention of citizens towards conservation,” said a senior forest department official. 

Politicians were not far behind in doing their bit. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa planted a sapling at his official residence. While Forest Minister Aravind Limbavalli participated in the Environment Day event in Dharmasthala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar participated in a sapling plantation drive in Ramanagara. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan also planted a sapling in Malleswaram. Actor Darshan urged citizens to adopt animals housed in the nine zoos in Karnataka. 

South Western Railways announced that Indian Railways had taken up the task to be zero carbon emission by 2030. For this, it has already completed electrification of 6,100 route kilometres, of which 303 route kilometres are from SWR. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Environment Day
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp