Karnataka govt launches scheme for 25 lakh construction workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday launched the government’s initiative of depositing Rs 3,000 each into the bank accounts of 25 lakh construction workers as part of Covid-19 relief announced under the first package. A sum of Rs 749.55 crore has been earmarked for this purpose.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the government is talking all measures to bring the second wave of Covid-19 under control. On vaccination, he said 1.74 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to people in the state so far. Arrangements are being made to vaccinate construction workers on priority, he said.

Under the special financial package announced by the state, he said 11 categories of unorganised workers such as barbers, dhobis, tailors, hairdressers, mechanics, ragpickers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths and others are eligible for the Rs 2,000 aid and the beneficiaries, numbering about 3.3 lakh, can apply through the Seva Sindhu portal. Those facing difficulties owing to lockdown will be given financial aid and the government has set aside Rs 1,250 for this purpose, he added.