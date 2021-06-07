STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing with tradition

The games of days past are making a comeback as people remain indoors

Published: 07th June 2021 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Anushka Gadiraju (left) playing Monopoly with Saanvi Chandrakanth.

Anushka Gadiraju (left) playing Monopoly with Saanvi Chandrakanth.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the lockdown was imposed in May this year, Soumya Varanasi was a worried woman. Her five-year-old daughter is a ball of energy that doesn’t run out, and she would have to work out ways to keep her occupied at home. Eventually she found that there was no better way than to go back to the games she herself played as a child.

Lockdowns have been a test for parents of young children, she says, and keeping kids engaged doesn’t always require money.

As a kid, Varanasi played Hopscotch, Lock and Key, Help Sister, etc. They could be played individually or in groups (or you could make up your own rules as you went along). Whatever the case, the games were simple and easy to explain to even young children.

“When we were young, these were the games we played when there were power cuts or even generally. These games don’t just keep you fit physically agile, but also mentally active in terms of thinking ahead,” says Varanasi.

Vaanya Chalamcharla, who’s now hooked to the games her mum Varanasi played many years ago, says, “My favourite game is hopscotch because when some of my other friends can’t join us, my best friend Jaanu (Jaanvi Chandrakanth) and I also can play.”

If running about is not possible, or if kids prefer board games, there are lots of options, says Vinay Prashant, co-founder of Studio Tamaala, an art and culture studio in JP Nagar.

Games such as Pagade, Chauka Barah, Chausar, and Aadu Huli Aata, and others, are easily 1,500-2,000 years old and can teach kids to think strategically as they require a lot of assessment to win, he says. You can literally draw up the game on a piece of paper and use seeds or other small articles available at home and start playing. “The games are best explained by grandparents, which could also help them bond with the younger lot,” says Prashant.

Some newer games such as Monopoly (invented in the early 1900s by Elizabeth Magie, an American woman of Scottish descent), and Scrabble (invented by American architect Alfred Mosher Butts who lost his job during the Great Depression) are also popular in several households.

It has become a ritual for Anushka Gadiraju and her friend Saanvi Chandrakanth to play at least one game of Monopoly a day. “It’s like living in a world doing things that I can’t do in real life, buying real estate. I love the game because it is a combination of brain and luck,” says Gadiraju, who studies in class 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown games Bengaluru
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp