STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Attempting to regain paradise

A Bengaluru-theatre group has a game for you: How to revive the city’s once thriving lakes through a mix of folklore, proceedings and strategic decisions

Published: 08th June 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elizabeth Maggie, the inventor of The Landlord’s Game (now famous as Monopoly) would probably have been intrigued by the game ‘Once There was a Lake’. She invented her game in the early 1900s to talk about land grab and its consequences in America, while the Bengalurean creators of ‘Once There Was A Lake’ aim to draw attention to how urbanisation has gobbled up the city’s water bodies. Bengaluru-based theatre group India Ensemble is organising a game of ‘Once There was a Lake’ online on June 12 at 5pm, for 30 players. Chanakya Vyas, the artistic director of Indian Ensemble, came up with the initiative to tell the story about the dire state of lakes in the city and the ways in which people can revive the beautiful water bodies that were once central to Bengaluru’s landscape.

Vyas believes that although a stage performance could have been worked out, an artiste can present an issue to people in any creative format. “This is a participatory model that engages individual players with fictional and nameless neighbourhoods where once there was a lake. The players’ objective is to revive the lake by making crucial decisions. While they are it, they also listen to audio tidbits about the neighbourhood’s past and present,” says Vyas.

The game was supposed to be played in a physical setup, but things got delayed due to the pandemic and they eventually decided to move things online. “We did research and ground work between October and December 2019. Between January and March 2020, we conducted trial runs in academic institutions, corporate offices and social organisations. Then the pandemic hit. We have documented some facts from the ground about different lakes in Bengaluru which will be used in the game,” says Vyas.

A trial of the game at Kere Habba on February 16

Case studies of Sarjapur Lake, Kalkere lake, Hulimavu Lake and others are incorporated in the game, to blend fictional and non-fictional accounts of the stories behind the lakes. Participants will also get to explore the legal challenges and judicial proceedings concerning some of these lakes along with a mix of fictional situations inspired from folklore, myths, anecdotes, oral histories, records and events surrounding lake revival processes in the city.

“Different lakes support different ecosystems, hence there are different stories. Our months-long documentation of the stories behind these lakes will ensure the game is accessible, informative and comprehensive for people to assess the severity of the conditions of water bodies in the city,” says Vyas. Once There Was A Lake is supported by grants from India Foundation for the Arts, under the Project 560 programme, and partly by Infosys Foundation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp