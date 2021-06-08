BBMP: 30 lakh people to be vaccinated in 30 days

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has set a target of vaccinating 30 lakh people in 30 days in Bengaluru. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said they will vaccinate people on a war footing to prevent the third wave.

According to BBMP data, in the last five months, 34,68,463 doses have been administered in the city. Of them, 28,54,671 people have been administered the first dose and 6,13,792 the second dose. In the last one week, 4,15,282 vaccines have been administered in private hospitals and 1,67,161 in government hospitals.

Also, of the 25 lakh people above 45 years, 15.43 lakh (60 per cent) have taken the first dose. Also of the 64 lakh people in the above 18 years age group, nine lakh (13 per cent) have taken the first dose.Gupta said, “It is a collective target, comprising government and private centres and NGOs. To reach the target, the voters list is being used to identify those who have not taken the shot and those who have taken their first dose. A door-to-door survey will also be conducted, and citizens will get a call from 1912 for information on the second dose.”

BBMP setting up centres to vaccinate construction workers

“The target will be met based on the availability of the vaccine. We need 27 lakh doses. This was decided at a late night meeting on Sunday,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.The stocks available till Monday morning were 53,400 doses of Covaxin, 25,140 doses of Covishield for 18-44 years age group and 45,860 Covishield doses for 45 years and above.

Gupta said that as apartment complexes, IT companies, industries and other commercial establishments are partnering with private firms for vaccination, many NGOs and donors are partnering with the government to vaccinate people in slums and those coming under the BPL category.

BBMP is setting up centres to vaccinate construction workers and later, film fraternity would be vaccinated.He said that children are prone to the third wave because those aged between 12- 18 are not being vaccinated. The target is to vaccinate all those above the age of 18 as they can be better protected.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by Narayana Hrudayalaya Chairman Dr Devi Shetty is also holding discussions to set up paediatric ICUs at all government and private hospitals. The government is also working with all large hospitals for setting up oxygen plants in their units to meet demand. They will be ready in two months.Meanwhile, members of Citizens for Citizens and Vasantha Nagar Resident Welfare Association on Monday organised a vaccination camp for those above 18 years of age.