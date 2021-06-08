Bengaluru NCB busts Kerala-based drug syndicate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru zonal unit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking network, which is allegedly involved in smuggling of contraband drugs from Kerala to Doha , Qatar via Bengaluru. It has seized 3.8 kg of hashish (charas) worth Rs 25 lakh in the grey market from two people from Kerala, who were reportedly smuggling the contraband to Doha through courier.

On June 4, acting on credible input, the NCB seized 1.2 kg of hashish from a courier parcel, which was destined to Doha. “The contraband was concealed in 13 backpack bags. In a swift follow-up action, the NCB apprehended two people - R Khan and his associate S Hussain - from Bengaluru on June 6 and recovered 2.6 kg of hashish.

The drug was concealed in 195 travel pouches and was meant to be trafficked to Doha by courier,” said the NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate. Khan and Hussain were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.