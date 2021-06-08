STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress hails new Covid vaccine policy

Opposition Congress leaders welcomed the Centre’s decision on centralised procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, and thanked the Supreme Court for forcing the government to see reason.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders welcomed the Centre’s decision on centralised procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, and thanked the Supreme Court for forcing the government to see reason.“Better late than never. The central government’s decision to take responsibility for vaccine procurement is welcome. Thanks to the Supreme Court which forced the central govt to see reason. Karnataka government needs to focus on equitable distribution of vaccines,” State Congress president DK Shivakumar stated.

Hitting out at the Centre’s vaccine policy, the Congress leader said the country is still figuring out its vaccination strategy.  “If only BJP had listened to Rahul Gandhi, we could have saved lakhs of lives in the second wave. India needs to vaccinate 1 crore people a day to defeat the third wave,” he added.

“The Prime Minister announced free vaccination to all citizens above the age of 18 years. Thanks to the Honourable Supreme Court,” Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, referring to the SC observation on the Centre’s vaccine policy.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, held a meeting with heads of the party’s frontal wings, including Kisan Congress, INTUC, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and students wing NSUI, to mobilise and expand the party’s free vaccination drive in the state.

