STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

House built on govt land? You could still regularise it

The government has also made provision to receive applications for regularising of lands cultivated by landless farmers and small farmers prior to January 1, 2005.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that will bring cheer to low-income families that have constructed houses on government lands in urban and rural areas, prior to January 1, 2015, the government has extended the last date for receiving applications to regularise such houses.Earlier, the last date for receiving applications to regularise houses constructed on government lands before January 1, 2015, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, was March 31, 2019, and it was extended to March 31, 2022.  

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that after receiving applications and verification of documents, the record of rights will be distributed by March 31, 2023.  The beneficiaries are low-income families living on government land.

The government has also made provision to receive applications for regularising of lands cultivated by landless farmers and small farmers prior to January 1, 2005.  The revenue department has provided an option to regularise illegal cultivation of government land by landless and marginal farmers prior to January 1, 2005, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 section 94-A (4). The revenue department has issued notification for uploading data received in pro forma 57 for regularising illegal cultivation on government land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp