House built on govt land? You could still regularise it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that will bring cheer to low-income families that have constructed houses on government lands in urban and rural areas, prior to January 1, 2015, the government has extended the last date for receiving applications to regularise such houses.Earlier, the last date for receiving applications to regularise houses constructed on government lands before January 1, 2015, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, was March 31, 2019, and it was extended to March 31, 2022.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that after receiving applications and verification of documents, the record of rights will be distributed by March 31, 2023. The beneficiaries are low-income families living on government land.

The government has also made provision to receive applications for regularising of lands cultivated by landless farmers and small farmers prior to January 1, 2005. The revenue department has provided an option to regularise illegal cultivation of government land by landless and marginal farmers prior to January 1, 2005, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 section 94-A (4). The revenue department has issued notification for uploading data received in pro forma 57 for regularising illegal cultivation on government land.