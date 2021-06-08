STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namma Metro Phase 2A, 2B get nod from Centre

The order also said that the project will be completed within five years.

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To the relief of the state government, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Urban Transport Division on Monday approved the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and 2B from Central Silk Board Junction to International Airport via Hebbal Junction.

The order also said that the project will be completed within five years. “The project will be done in two phases. Phase 2A will be from CSB TO KR Puram and the total length will be 19.75 km and Phase 2B from KR Puram to airport will be 38.44 km. The central government will contribute to the project.” 

The length of the project is 58.19 km and the total project will cost Rs 14,788.101 crore, said the officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The officials said that the project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner, which will streamline the city’s urban transportation system.

Officials from urban development department said that they will now have a detailed discussion on how the metro works should be handled on Hebbal flyover, whether the flyover should be dismantled or do new plans need to be worked out. 

There was mixed response from citizens for the project and the approval. While some said it was much needed to reduce traffic congestion, others expressed apprehension if the project will be completed even by 2028. Some others wondered what will happen to the airport train service which was introduced by south western railways to Baiyappanahalli and their suggestion to amplify ridership. 

