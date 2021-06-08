STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No hike in Bengaluru city bus fares now, says Karnataka Deputy CM

He said the government would review only after a few months when people start moving freely when the COVID cases decrease.

Published: 08th June 2021 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

India Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will not hike the bus fares in Bengaluru city buses at this moment but may review it after a few months when life normalises and the crowds return, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Tuesday.

"Officials had proposed to hike the ticket prices but neither the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor I heeded to it because most of those who commute in our buses are from the economically weaker sections, who are already in trouble. So we are not willing to trouble them further by increasing the ticket prices," Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio, told reporters here.

He, however, said the government would review only after a few months when people start moving freely when the COVID cases decrease.

According to him, the government had hiked the ticket prices of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and (NWKRTC) and North East Karnataka Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) about one and half years ago, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) did not submit any proposal to increase the ticket prices.

Now the BMTC has submitted a proposal saying that it may face a financial crunch, but keeping in mind the current situation, the government is not focusing on it, he added.

Savadi said the bus services would be resumed stage by stage once the lockdown is eased by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene.

Expressing apprehensions that people will be scared to travel in buses due to COVID, he said his department will start bus services in a phased manner.

The Deputy Chief Minister explained that only those drivers and conductors who have taken both the doses of COVID vaccines will be called for duty.

"We will not pressurise them to work unless they have taken both the shots of the vaccine. Keeping in mind that those who have taken both the doses do not face problems, we started vaccinating our drivers and conductors a fortnight ago," Savadi said.

He also said that those who are entitled for a second dose, will be giving the jab on a priority basis. Savadi said the transport corporations have suffered a loss of more than Rs 4,000 crore due to COVID and it may require at least 10 months to recover from it.

Till the bus services start in a full-fledged manner, the transport department may seek government aid to overcome the losses.

Bus services have been stopped since April 27 when the restrictions were imposed till June 14 due to the raging COVID pandemic, which had at one point in time seen cases crossing the 50,000 mark a day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka Bus fare
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp