STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Unlock Bengaluru: Govt thinks slow and steady is the best bet

Keen to avoid repeat of mistakes; debates opening salons, markets; dine-in services to wait 
 

Published: 08th June 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mirgant workers from Uttar Pradesh arrive in Bengaluru to resume pending work on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you waiting for the unlocking to begin, so you can go back to your weekend activities? Well, do not expect to step inside a theatre or stroll through a mall. The government has decided not to open these places and will also limit weddings and fine dining in the upcoming first unlock season.  
The government and officials are working overtime, only to ensure that mistakes made during Unlock-1 are not repeated.

To ensure that Unlock-2 is strictly implemented and delays the onset of the third wave, while forming guidelines scientifically, the government is taking each step cautiously. Officials, experts and members of the technical advisory committee are studying models of other Indian states and countries, like USA, UK, Australia, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Officials are holding a series of late night meetings over the past couple of days to decide what could be opened first. “We are thinking about opening parks, playground and gardens for people to walk and exercise in the first phase. Also, some offices need to be opened so that economic activities can resume and vaccination drives carried out,” an official said, adding that congregations of any sort are not allowed until further notice. 

Sources in the BBMP said the plan is to allow restricted activity and no congregations, so that testing and contact tracing is done easily. “We are planning to keep the numbers low, as it was observed that people never adhered to numbers. A tighter vigil is required. We are not keen on opening malls, theatres and dine-in services in restaurants immediately, as they are high-risk places. Many cases were reported from such spaces and some had also become super spreaders. Opening of salons is still being debated, though some say it is required. The idea of opening markets on alternate days is also being debated as large crowds are a worry,” a BBMP source said.

Experts, however, suggest that the government should not announce an unlock from June 14, but gradually open one sector at a time. They suggest that the government buys more time to prepare for the third wave so that it can be handled better.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Unlock COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp