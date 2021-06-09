CM promises BDA dedicated police station soon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday assured Bangalore Development Authority officials that a dedicated police station will be set up at the BDA head office to look into cases related to the Authority, including encroachments. The BDA now has police officials on deputation and files cases at the Seshadripuram police station.

Yediyurappa gave the assurance to BDA officials during a review meeting. BDA sources said that they take up encroachment cases with the help of police officials on deputation, while their own police station would help them dispose of cases quickly.

Yediyurappa directed officials to focus on vacant BDA sites and to auction them to generate funds for the authority. He also told the officials to call for a global tender for the Peripheral Ring Road. He made it clear that eligible applicants should get sites at Arkavathy Layout.

“Companies from Turkey, Israel and Switzerland have shown interest in taking up the Peripheral Ring Road work. The tender has to be called immediately and placed before the Cabinet for approval,” he said, adding that officials should speed up the land acquisition process for the project.

“E-auctioning of plots, flats and corner sites should be accelerated to increase revenues for BDA. Last year, its revenue was Rs 2,066.72 crore and expenditure was Rs 1,332.44 crore. We are expecting a revenue of Rs 9,530 crore the current financial year,” he said. CM said.

He also insisted that silt from Bellandur and Varthur lakes should be removed and disposed of soon, as the monsoon has already set in.He directed the officials to provide information on the total assets owned by the Authority based on Land Audit Survey.