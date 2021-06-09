STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come up with scheme to deal with monkey menace, HC directs govt

The petitioner contended that the monkeys are entering apartment complexes more than individual houses.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:40 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Department of Environment and Forests and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to evolve a scheme on the lines of Delhi to shift monkeys entering residential areas in the city to their natural habitat in a humane manner, without hurting the animals.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on Saturday after hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate B S Radhanandan from Chamarajpet in the city. 

The court said that the petitioner drew its attention to the difficulties faced by citizens as monkeys keep entering residential areas in search of food. He relied upon the judgment of the Delhi High Court, which issued several directions for dealing with a similar issue within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) limits, on March 14, 2007, in the case of New Friends Colony Residents’ Welfare Association vs Union of India, the court added. 

“Keeping in mind the duty of the state, safety of humans and welfare of animals, while protecting citizens from the monkey menace, the State Government should ensure that the monkeys are not hurt in any manner and shift them to their natural habitat”, the court said. 

The court further asked the senior officials of the Forest Department and BBMP to hold discussions and evolve a scheme on the lines of Delhi. “Comply with this direction by filing a memo enclosing such a scheme by July 12,” the court said, while adjourning the hearing to July 15. When the petitioner pointed out that monkeys are entering the city in search of food due to the lockdown, the court orally pointed out that humans have virtually encroached upon their habitats. The petitioner contended that the monkeys are entering apartment complexes more than individual houses.

