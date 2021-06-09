STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops nab two for burglary, recover Rs 90 lakh

The incident took place a month ago and the accused committed theft at the residence of Irappa, a retired government officer in MHR Layout.

The burglars Sanju Sahu and Shubankar, who were arrested.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bagalgunte police arrested two notorious burglars and seized Rs 90 lakh from them. Interestingly, the house owner was not aware of the theft till the police came to conduct spot mahazar after arresting the duo.The accused are Shubankar (21) and Sanju Sahu (26), who hail from West Bengal and were working in a factory in the city.

The incident took place a month ago and the accused committed theft at the residence of Irappa, a retired government officer in MHR Layout. Soon after stealing Rs 90 lakh in cash, the duo hired a cab to flee and was heading towards Kolkata. Their vehicle was checked at Andhra Pradesh border and police found the cash. When the duo was interrogated, they revealed about the burglary.

Bagalagunte police were alerted and they were taken into custody. The police took them to conduct spot mahazar and Irappa was not at his house. His neighbours called him and told that the police are at his house regarding a case.

Irappa, who was in Chintamani, rushed to his house. He told police that he had kept the money to pay for his grandson’s MBBS seat and had also borrowed cash from his relatives for renovating his house. The police gathered all the details and handed over the cash to Irappa.

