En route to hospital, Bengaluru youth gets report he’s already vaccinated

Aditya Roy, a resident of Jallahalli, had booked a slot through the CoWIN portal and was scheduled to be vaccinated at Aster RV Hospital between 1 pm and 4 pm on June 8.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:53 AM

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth, who had booked a vaccination slot for Tuesday, was shocked to get a message that he had already been vaccinated even as he was on his way to the hospital in JP Nagar. What’s more, he received the vaccination certificate too!

Aditya Roy, a resident of Jallahalli, had booked a slot through the CoWIN portal and was scheduled to be vaccinated at Aster RV Hospital between 1 pm and 4 pm on June 8. But, on his way there, he got a text message stating that he has been successfully vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield, along with the link to download his vaccination certificate.

“I was shocked when I received the message that I was already vaccinated. My vaccination certificate was also available on the portal. After trying for a couple of days, I had finally got a slot. And then this happened. I was confused and furious and also feared losing out on my first dose,” Roy said.When he checked with the hospital, they denied any error on their part, and claimed that some other person must have come with Roy’s Aadhaar card and gotten inoculated.

He added, “After an argument, the hospital asked me to register to get the vaccination. But, at the registration counter too, I was told that I had already been vaccinated. However, after talking to the hospital again, they vaccinated me.”

Roy has raised the matter with the BBMP South Zone officials. “I raised the issue with the KAS officer who asked me to write a mail to the Special Commissioner for Health. I will mail the officer too,” he said.
When The New Indian Express contacted the hospital, they said that they have already raised the issue with the BBMP as it could have happened due to a technical glitch.

