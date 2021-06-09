STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giddenahalli crematorium shuts down for maintenance work

Tavarekere and Anekal crematoria open until BBMP finishes maintenance works

Published: 09th June 2021 05:53 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid deaths are on the decline, the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner has started shutting down temporary crematoria. This has also allowed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to start maintenance work of the furnaces at all its electric crematoria on a rotation basis.The DC has closed the Giddenahalli crematorium, but has continued to operate the Tavarekere and Anekal crematoria, until BBMP finishes maintenance works.

“Since the number of cases is coming down, we decided to close it. During the peak, at least 65 bodies were being cremated at the Giddenahalli site and 60 at Taverekere. Since May 20, the number of deaths has reduced and we decided not to keep them open anymore,” Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath told The New Indian Express.

The revenue department had identified 36.25 acres of land for cremation and burial to help the BBMP. Manjunath said Tavarekere and Anekal crematoria will be kept open as it helps villagers, even though the numbers are less. Of the 80 acres in Giddenahalli, four acres have been handed over to BBMP, where they will construct an electric crematorium, and the rest has been taken back by the department.

He added, “In case of burial spaces, the land will be with the government and burials will continue like in Bingipura, Kodathi and Yelahanka.”The BBMP had listed 12 electric crematoria for Covid victims. Each site has two furnaces and now the crematorium management committee, headed by N Manjunath Prasad and P Manivannan, is discussing undertaking maintenance works in rotation.

P Randeep, nodal officer for crematoria, said, “The furnaces will undergo maintenance in turns for the next two months. With the present infrastructure, at least 500 cremations can be handled. So, when one furnace is closed, the load will be shared by others.”

BBMP issues order

The BBMP issued on Tuesday orders that from June 10 to 19, one of the furnaces at Peenya electric crematorium will be closed for maintenance works
List of BBMP cremation sites
Peenya, Kengeri, Sumanahalli, Mysuru Road, Banashankari, Harishchandra Ghat, Wilson Garden, Kallahalli, Wilson Garden, Panathur, Kudlu, Hebbal Kempapura and Medi Agrahara
Temporary cremation site to continue
Tavarekere and Anekal sites where over 70 pyre altars have been created.

