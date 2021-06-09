IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) is the world's top research university, reveals in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

The report that was released late on Tuesday night ranked universities on six parameters including Citations per Faculty (CPF) indicator when universities are adjusted for faculty size. IISc achieved a perfect score of 100/100.

In this metric, IISc beat global top universities such as Princeton, Havard, and even MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology which is the global ranking topper) to the top spot. These institutes too secured a 100/100 score for the parameter.

Among Indian institutes, IIT Guwahati (94.8/100) came second to IISc with a global rank of 41 for CPF, and IIT Roorkee came third with a score of 88.8 percent, and rank of 62.

Citations per Faculty measures research impact, and divides the total number of citations received by a university's research papers over a five-year period by the number of faculty at an institution, said Simona Bizzozero, Director of Communications QS Quacquarelli Symonds. It is one of the six indicators used to compile the ranking.

The ranking body found that Indian universities have also improved their research impact, relative to global competitors.

As many as 17 of India's 35 (top) universities have seen a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CPF) score, against only twelve drops in CPF.

This being the case, the report reveals that Indian universities continue to struggle in QS's measure of institutional teaching capacity.

23 of India's 35 (top) universities have suffered declines in QS's Faculty/Student Ratio indicator, with only six recording improvements. No Indian university ranks among the top 250 for Faculty/Student Ratio.

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "This year's edition of the QS World University Rankings demonstrates the excellent work that many Indian universities are doing to improve their research footprint, with positive consequences for their reputation on the global stage.

Conversely, our dataset also suggests that the Indian higher education sector is still struggling to provide adequate teaching capacity. Further expansion of provision - both within universities and across the sector as a whole - will be necessary if India is to continue reaching new heights."

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (that retains this spot 10th year in a row) attained the number one spot in global ranking, University of Oxford was rank two; while Stanford University and University of Cambridge shared third spot.

This year too, just three Indian universities attained a place among the global top 200 -- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, which retains its status as Indian number-one for the fourth consecutive year. It ranks joint-177th, having fallen five places over the last year.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) which has become India's second-best university, having risen from 193 to 185, and superseded Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore), which has fallen in rank from 185 to 186 .

Jawaharlal Nehru University was among the institutes that made its debut in the QS World University Rankings, placing in the 561st-570th band.

QS World University Rankings 2022

* Global Top-3 ranks

1)Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2) University of Oxford

3) Stanford University /University of Cambridge

* Top-3 Indian Institutes

177)Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

185) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

186) Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Citations Per Faculty : Global Ranking

1)Indian Institute of Science

2)Princeton University

3) Havard University

Citations Per Faculty : Top Indian Institutes

1) Indian Institute of Science

41) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

62) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

***IISc's rankings on six parameters

243) Academic Reputation

468) Employer Reputation

318) Faculty Student

1) Citations Per Faculty

601+) International Faculty

601+) Intenational Student

* Seven Indian Universities that Debuted in QS' 2022 global rankings

Jawaharlal Nehru University

IIT Bhubaneshwar

Pondicheerry University

Siksha O Asnusandhan

IIT Allahabad

Osmania University

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

***Indian Institues that have improved their position in global ranking

IIT Guwahati

IIT Roorkee

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Delhi

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Madras

Savitribai Phule University

***Indian Institutes that have declined in ranking

IITBombay

IISc

OP Jindal Global University

Aligarh Muslim University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Banaras Hindu University