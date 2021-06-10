Active Covid-19 count in Bengaluru drops below 1 lakh 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In some relief, active Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru fell below the one lakh mark on Wednesday. According to the Health Department bulletin, the city saw 2,395 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 11,89,541 cases and the active case load to 98,125 cases.

The active case load in the city reached 3,60,862 cases on May 15 and has been steadily declining since then.Meanwhile, the state recorded 10,959 new cases taking the tally since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 27,28,248. The daily positivity rate now stands at 8.79% with an active case load of 2,15,525. On May 17, the city saw 6,03,639 active cases.

The mortality rate in the state, however, continues to remain at 1.18% with 192 people succumbing on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state reported 179 deaths. Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 50 deaths on Wednesday with a mortality rate of 1.27 per cent.