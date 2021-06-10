STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid-19 count in Bengaluru drops below 1 lakh 

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 50 deaths on Wednesday with a mortality rate of 1.27 per cent.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases | sHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In some relief, active Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru fell below the one lakh mark on Wednesday. According to the Health Department bulletin, the city saw 2,395 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 11,89,541 cases and the active case load to 98,125 cases. 

The active case load in the city reached 3,60,862 cases on May 15 and has been steadily declining since then.Meanwhile, the state recorded 10,959 new cases taking the tally since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 27,28,248. The daily positivity rate now stands at 8.79% with an active case load of 2,15,525. On May 17, the city saw 6,03,639 active cases.

The mortality rate in the state, however, continues to remain at 1.18% with 192 people succumbing on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state reported 179 deaths. Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 50 deaths on Wednesday with a mortality rate of 1.27 per cent.

