CM wants work to begin soon for Bangalore Metro KIA line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, during a review meeting on Wednesday, asked Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to begin the work at the ground level at the earliest for the Airport and Outer Ring Road lines.BMRCL Managing Director Rakesh Singh, said, “Tenders are being called for the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line (19.75 km) and the Silk Board-KR Puram line (38.44 km).”The chief minister wanted the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line to be ready by July. “BMRCL was asked to restore roads below Metro lines,” he said.

The CM asked BMRCL to focus on non-fare box revenue like property development, parking areas and commercial complexes.The tenders for the Airport line was to be awarded by May 15 and was postponed to June 14 due to the pandemic. “As documents have to be given physically, we have extended the deadline further up to June 22 because of the lockdown,” Singh said.Yediyurappa directed Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to hold regular meetings to ensure coordination between different departments for speedy implementation of Phase-2.

CM unhappy over delay in smart city works

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed displeasure over the delay in smart city road works in Bengaluru. BBMP officials promised to finish the work by June 30. Under the smart city project, 27 road works are under construction. The chief minister said that heaps of soil dumped on the roads are causing inconvenience to motorists and public. He further added that during the earlier review, the deadline was set as May 31, but officials couldn’t adhere to it.