Every doctor should be trained in child care: R Ashoka

Explaining about the Padmanabhanagar paediatric ward, a BBMP official said that of the 40 beds in Hosakerahalli referral hospital, 20 were being converted for paediatric care.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first-ever paediatric ward and dedicated medical facility for Covid-19 affected children in Bengaluru is coming up in Padmanabhanagar. Also, since there is a shortage of pediatricians, all doctors, irrespective of their field of expertise, should be trained in child care and be prepared ahead of the third wave, Revenue Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of a two-day training and stimulation workshop for doctors and government officials on ‘Management of Covid-19 in Children’, Ashoka said this is the first ever such programme in the state, being held at NIMHANS.

“During the first and second wave, we saw many doctors take leave and go to their hometowns. In the third wave, we hope that no doctor takes leave. Child care is a very specialised and challenging issue. Since there is a shortage of paediatricians, doctors from all fields should be trained in this ahead of the third wave. Though there are differing opinions on the impact of the third wave on children, we need to be prepared. There are 25 lakh children in Karnataka. Tele-consultation services will also be introduced exclusively for children,” he said. 

He pointed out that treatment has to be designed in a such way that child and parent are taken care of and no child will leave his/her mother and no parent will leave the child alone in any ward. “We have time till October to prepare. Experts, youngsters, specialised doctors from government and private sectors and NGOs, should work together. No doctor should escape from duty and training,” he said. Explaining about the Padmanabhanagar paediatric ward, a BBMP official said that of the 40 beds in Hosakerahalli referral hospital, 20 were being converted for paediatric care. The entire hospital has oxygen lines.

Vax drive for outbound Kannadigas to end tomorrow

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, said on Wednesday that the special Covid vaccination drive for people of Karnataka-origin, who will leave the country for employment or educational opportunities and move abroad, will end on June 11. The drive that started on June 1, is being held at Central College, and as many as 1,200 candidates received their dose of Covishield so far.

Bengaluru paediatric ward COVID 19 R Ashoka
