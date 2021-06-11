Congress leader Vijaykumar distributes veggies, hens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Throwing Covid norms out of the window, people of Shivanagar ward in Rajajinagar flocked to collect groceries and vegetables being distributed by a local Congress leader on Thursday. There was also a live hen for each beneficiary. Former BBMP councillor Vijaykumar and his wife Manjula Vijaykumar, along with local Congress workers, distributed the goods to the needy.

Vijaykumar said that they were working under KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s guidance, and had been providing free breakfast and lunch to the poor for one-and-half months.Vijaykumar said they distributed 15-18 kg of vegetables and the hen was initially not part of the package. But a youth who had a poultry farm approached him for financial help. “Instead of giving him money, we procured 1.2 tonnes of fowl — around 600 birds — and distributed them,” he stated.

One local BJP worker said that the crowd was because of the bird. To which Vijayakumar said, “People were at least wearing masks. We did not announce that hens were being given, or more people would have have come.”