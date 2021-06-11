Don’t shut Covid-19 treatment facilities till panel submits report: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that it will be appropriate for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to continue operating existing facilities like Covid-19 care care and triage centres till the panel of experts submit their report on the possible third wave and the government takes decision on it.

Explaining the efforts made to vaccinate health and frontline workers and their immediate family members and priority groups, the state government and BBMP submitted the data of number of different category of beneficiaries covered under vaccination and total camps conducted.

BBMP counsel V Srinidhi informed the court that they have vaccinated 10.91 lakh of the 30.68 lakh persons residing at 1,311 slums in eight zones of the city.