STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

QS ranking: IISc, IIM-Bangalore not on the same page

In this spirit, IISc has no comment on the methodology used by QS on this, or any other, metric.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two institutes of national importance based out of the city — Indian Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Science — responded quite differently to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021, which released on Wednesday. 

With IIM Bangalore ranking first in India for its Business & Management Studies, Director Rishikesh T Krishanan said, “This is certainly a huge achievement for IIMB, and I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who made this possible. We have scored well in Academic Reputation and H-Index Citation parameters and this reflects on our efforts in ensuring academic excellence in the subject and research capabilities in the domain. I would also like to congratulate all other institutions recognised by QS Ranking.

”Meanwhile, the office of the Director, IISc in a reply to Express, said that as a matter of policy, IISc does not comment on ranking exercises by non-academic and non-governmental bodies. In this spirit, IISc has no comment on the methodology used by QS on this, or any other, metric.

“Having said that, it is worth mentioning some factors that have enabled IISc to excel, leading to such recognitions: high-quality basic and applied research conducted by our faculty members and students, generous support from the Ministry of Education under its Institute of Eminence programme, and various interdisciplinary initiatives undertaken by IISc (such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies) in line with the New Education Policy. We are also thankful to various other government agencies, alumni, corporates and philanthropists for their continued support,” they said.

IISc ranked number one on the Citations per Faculty (CPF) indicator, which put it in the league with Princeton, Havard, and even MIT. Its overall ranking, however, had dropped by one from 185 to 186 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
QS ranking IISc IIM Bangalore
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp