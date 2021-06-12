STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assaulted, businessman accuses police of not filing FIR

Shariff alleged that the money was not returned, despite repeated reminders for more than a year and Faizal was threatening him and his brother.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old businessman, who was allegedly assaulted over a financial dispute, has alleged that the Halasur Gate police did not register an FIR against the accused. He submitted a petition to DG & IGP Praveen Sood on Friday seeking justice.Imran Shariff has stated that one, Faizal, who had a business transaction with his elder brother, had to return Rs 7.50 lakh. Shariff alleged that the money was not returned, despite repeated reminders for more than a year and Faizal was threatening him and his brother.

Around 2 am on May 15, Faizal called him over the phone, demanding he should come out of the house, claiming he wanted to give the money back. When Shariff went out, he found Faizal had come with his brother Fawad and another person. “They threatened me with dire consequences if we asked for the money to be returned. I called ‘Hoysala’, who reached the spot. After the police dispersed them and left, the trio returned and assaulted me. I sustained serious injury near my left eye,” Shariff told TNIE, adding that he got treatment at a private hospital and went to Halasur Gate police station with his brother on May 16 morning.

“We were made to wait till the Inspector came, but he responded positively after hearing my complaint. He asked his assistant to register an FIR and left. Meanwhile, we found Faizal entering the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Halasur Gate sub-division. After Faizal left the office, ACP Najma Farooqi called us and started shouting at us. She instructed her staff not to file an FIR. The police took my case as non-cognisable report,” Shariff alleged.

When TNIE contacted the ACP, she, however, said the FIR was registered as the complainant had not mentioned that he was assaulted and there was only a verbal fight. “The Hoysala staff has given a report stating that the complainant was drunk when they reached the spot and there were no injuries on him. Hence, they dispersed those who were there at the spot and returned. It was found that the complainant had fallen and injured himself,” she added.

