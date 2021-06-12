BDA to landowners: Part with land for KG Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Land owners, who have filed petitions in court against acquisition of their land for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, have been urged to cooperate with the Bangalore Development Authority for the project.The appeal was made by BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath and Commissioner Rajesh Gowda during their visit to the layout on Friday to take stock of the infrastructure work being carried out presently.

This follows a review meet held by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on June 8 with Urban Development officials where he called for expediting the infrastructure works at KG Layout. “We spoke to a few influential people in the area and appealed to them to convince the landowners to part with the land as it was stalling the formation of the layout. The BDA will pay them the legally permitted compensation,” the Commissioner told The New Indian Express after the visit.

The under-construction sewage treatment plants and water pipelines as well as work on laying the major arterial road were also inspected by the team. “The works are going on, but we have asked the contractors to speed it up,” Gowda said.

A representative of the NPKL Allottees Forum, Ramana Gowdaiah, met the officials on behalf of all allottees and conveyed their grievances. “Allottees have paid site value and are waiting for basic amenities for the last five years. They are not able to build homes here. A majority are also paying interest on loans taken to pay for the site as well as rent for their present residences,” Gowdaiah said.