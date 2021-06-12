Fun and frosting

BENGALURU : Marble Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting
Ingredients
For the cupcake
- Plain flour - 209 gm
- Baking powder - ½ tsp
- Baking soda - ¼ tsp
- Butter - 115 gm
(melted)
- Caster sugar - 200 gm
- Vanilla essence- 2 tsp
- Egg - 1
- Plain yogurt - 60 gm
- Milk - 195ml + 1 tbsp
- Cocoa powder - 21 gm
- Pink food colour - ½ tsp
For the frosting
- Unsalted butter -225 gm
- Icing sugar - 230 gm
- Vanilla essence - 1 tsp
- Chocolate - 170 gm
Method
- Preheat oven to 177C.
- Line a cupcake tray with 12 cupcake liners; you might need more liners as this recipe makes more than a dozen cupcakes.
- In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
- In another bowl, melt the butter. Whisk in sugar, the mixture will be gritty. Chill in the fridge for a minute to cool it down. Add the egg to the mixture along with the yogurt, milk and vanilla extract.
- Stir until combined.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix till no lumps remain.
- Transfer ¾ cup of vanilla batter to another bowl to make the chocolate batter. Add in the sifted cocoa powder and 1 tbsp of milk. Stir until combined.
- To make the pink batter, add 4 tbsp of the vanilla batter to a bowl along with the pink colour. Stir till combined.
- Fill cupcake liners with the vanilla and chocolate batters, alternating for each layer. Add in a tsp of the pink batter as well. Fill the cupcake liner till ¾ with batter. Use a toothpick to swirl the batters together to create the marble effect.
- Bake the cupcakes for 15 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Let the cupcakes cool down while you make the frosting.
Method for frosting
- Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl placed over a saucepan of simmering water. Remove from heat and allow it to cool down.
- In another bowl, beat the butter and vanilla until smooth and creamy. Add the sifted icing sugar in 2-3 additions mixing well after each addition.
- Scrape down the sides of the bowl to mix everything.
- Once the chocolate has cooled down, pour it slowly into the mixture while it is beating. Keepbeating for another minute or until well combined and the frosting is smooth. Add a pinch of salt if frosting is too sweet.
- Bryna Fernandez (@bee_omnomnom on Instagram)
Zucc hini and Chocolate Chip Muffins
Ingredients
- All purpose flour - 1 and ½ cups
- Sugar - 1 cup
- Baking soda - 1 tsp
- Cinnamon powder - 1 tsp
- Salt - ½ tsp
- Egg - 1 lightly beaten (or curd - ¼ cup to make an eggless version)
- Oil - ½ cup
- Milk - ¼ cup
- Lemon juice or vinegar - 1 tbsp
- Vanilla extract - 1 tsp
- Zucchini finely grated - 1 cup
- Chocolate chips - ½ to 1 cup as per your choice
- Chopped walnuts -½ cup (Optional)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 C.
- Line a muffin pan with 12 paper muffin liners.
- Combine and sift together flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl.
- Mix the chocolate chips and the nuts if using, into the flour mixture to coat it well. This prevents it from sinking to the bottom.
- Beat together egg or curd, oil, milk, lemon juice or vinegar, grated zucchini and vanilla extract in a bowl for a minute.
- Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just moistened. Do not over mix.
- Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full.
- Bake in preheated oven for about 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Baking time will vary depending on your oven and the size of the muffins.
- Enjoy soft and delicious muffins once completely cooled.
Tip: Covering any cake or muffins once cooled in a aluminium foil without any gap, will retain its
moisture and keep it soft for long.
- Serah Kurian (@23bakestudio on Instagram)
Zesty Orange Dark Chocolate Cupcakes
Ingredients For cupcakes
- Unsalted butter - 115 gm
- Sugar - 115 gm
- Eggs - 2
- Vanilla essence - 1 tsp
- Orange zest - 1 tbsp
- Orange juice - 1 tbsp
- Baking powder - 1/2 tsp
- All purpose flour - 115 gm
For the frosting
- Dark Chocolate - 200 gm
- Fresh cream - 180 gm
Method
- Preheat oven to 180 C. n Whisk together room temperature butter, sugar and vanilla essence till light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs one at a time and whisk till combined. Add orange juice and mix thoroughly.
- Sift together all purpose flour and baking powder. Add orange zest to this and fold gently into the mixture with a spatula.
- Line a cupcake mould with liners and scoop the batter into each liner till 2/3 full.
- Bake at 175C for 15 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.
Method for frosting
- Place the chopped chocolate in a bowl.
- Heat the cream over medium heat until it just begins to boil.
- Pour it over the chopped chocolate and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.
- Stir with a whisk/spatula until its smooth.
- Leave at room temperature for couple of hours until it sets.
- Once set, with a frosting nozzle, frost the cupcakes.
- Nanikutty Sreedharan (@Knuttybaking on Instagram)