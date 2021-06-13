STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar lauded the efforts of all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 04:35 PM

HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka successfully completed 300 deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women, informed hospital's Director Dr Tulasidevi on Sunday.

"We got an order from the state government to start an exclusive maternity COVID-19 centre on March 27 this year. Since then, we have admitted 564 cases of coronavirus. We have successfully completed 300 deliveries till today. From these, normal deliveries conducted are 141 while cesarean sections are 159. As many as seven babies tested positive for the virus from these 300 deliveries," said Dr Tulasidevi.

She further said, "Total maternal deaths reported by the hospital are 28. Six abortions have also been conducted at the hospital. In order to prevent the transmission of the infection from the mother to the babies, we have provided precautionary measures to the mothers which include face mask, and hand sanitizers and given instructions to the mother to wash her hands, with soap and water and sanitise the hands before feeding the baby. I am very proud about the achievement of the hospital."

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar lauded the efforts of all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru has achieved a remarkable milestone on June 12. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women! Kudos to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital."

Meanwhile, in an effort to curb COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state government weekend curfew has been imposed from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. As per the order, night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,91,817 active cases of Covid-19. 

