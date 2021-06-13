Let’s instill confidence, not fear, in children: Suresh Kumar

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justifying the decision to conduct SSLC examinations while cancelling PU exams, Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said it was done after consulting all stakeholders and it is in the best interest of students. “We have to instill confidence among children and not create panic. This is one such effort to make them more confident,” he said.

Excerpts from an interview”

Why is it so important to hold SSLC examinations when PU II and other examinations are cancelled?

We have a no-detention policy and last year, we did not conduct the Class 9 examinations because of the pandemic. All students were promoted to Class 10. The students have to decide what they want to pursue - Science, Arts or Commerce - in PUC and they should have the confidence to make a choice. If we had any other basis to assess them, we would not have decided to hold the examinations. It is not correct to compare us with the CBSE, as they have a system to evaluate children periodically. We do not have such a system. We are thinking of introducing it from this year. We took this decision after holding extensive discussions with former education ministers, MLCs, teaching faculty and parents. Ultimately, the department’s decision may not make everyone happy in the present situation, but we have taken the right decision in the best interest of students.



The Opposition Congress and the JDS say the government should apply the same logic for both PUC and SSLC exams?

I have spoken to (Congress leaders) Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and former education ministers. The PUC II results will be determined based on SSLC and PU I scores. The PU II students also write CET, NEET, JEE and other entrance examinations. But SSLC students have no such entrance exams. We have decided to have the most simple two-day objective type examination for SSLC. On one day, it will be core subjects and the next day, languages. We have also released a model question paper and BEO-level training has started. No student will be failed. We have to instill confidence in them and not create panic. This is one such effort to make them more confident.

Compared to last year, when the SSLC examinations were conducted, the situation is more grave this time and experts are also talking about a third wave. What are the challenges?

We have consulted experts before taking the decision. We are not holding the examinations now and it will be done in July third week. Now, Covid cases are coming down and we are taking improvised SOP from the Health Department. Children are more disciplined in following the SOPs than the elders. We have made it very clear that we will hold the examinations once the situation comes under control. We will decide, depending on the situation. This time, we have to increase the number of centres, from 3,000 to nearly 6,000. The number of supervisors will increase. Last time, around 18 children sat in a normal room and this time it will be around 10 to 12 and one student per desk will ensure six feet distance. We have also decided to give N95 masks to them and also appoint invigilators who are vaccinated.

Since children are not vaccinated, what are the challenges in starting the academic year and reopening educational institutions?

Vaccines for children are still under clinical trials. We have decided to start the academic year from July 1 and we will reschedule it depending on the situation.

Several teachers deputed to bypoll duty succumbed to Covid-19. How is the government helping their families?

We have written to the Election Commission to consider all such teachers as Covid warriors and give compensation to their families. Apart from that, teachers who were deputed on Covid-19 duty should also be considered as Covid warriors. It is being taken up at Chief Secretary and Health Secretary level.

Since educational institutions are closed, there is concern over the increasing number of children dropping out of schools. What is being done to address it?

This concern was there last time also. I had stated several times that child labour and child marriage have increased. We are concerned about these issues. At the same time, it is dangerous to reopen schools. Ultimately, it is the Education Department’s responsibility to ensure that not a single child is deprived of education. That is our mission.

All our children are not in a position to take online education as there is no network at many places. I had visited many villages in Chamarajnagar and noted that BA and BSc students do not have network. Parents are not in a position to afford devices for their children. Even if they have one device, it will be with the parents and children will be able to use it only after parents return home. We have formed a committee to look into the next academic year in this background. Experts from NIMHANS are part of the committee that will take a holistic view.

Has the department finalized the criteria for announcing PU II results?

A five-member committee has been formed, including NCERT and CBSE, to review the formula. First, we wanted to take only the PUC I result. But later, there was a suggestion to include SSLC marks as well. The committee will decide what weightage has to be given to SSLC and PUC I marks.