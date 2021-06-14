Despite stringent laws against dumping debris, not a single firm fined in Bengaluru yet

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not a single builder has been fined so far in the city despite stringent laws in place against dumping of construction and demolition waste. Roads across the city are strewn with debris, with the Outer Ring Road and low-lying areas emerging as favourite disposal spots.

On the other hand, the only firm in Bengaluru which recycles construction waste is not even getting enough debris to run its plant at half the capacity.

Under the BBMP's Solid Waste Management by-laws, March 2020, any failure to dispose of such waste in a segregated manner or dumping it anywhere will invite a penalty of Rs 10,000 per tonne for a first time offence and Rs 25,000 per tonne for the second and subsequent offences. However, the BBMP is yet to fine even a single firm the fine amount of Rs 10,000 per tonne for improper disposal of such waste.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner, BBMP, Solid Management, conceded that no one has been fined yet. "In the case of violation of SWM violations, we are levying many fines for violations. However, no one has yet been fined for construction and demolition violations. The issue will be looked into at the earliest."

The BBMP has given powers to the Assistant Engineers in wards and the Assistant Executive Engineer at the Divisional level to levy fines for construction projects which do not have documentary proof of tie-up for waste disposal and also book trucks carrying waste without proof of them heading to construction and demolition plants, Randeep added.

It has been reliably learnt that anywhere between 4,000 and 5,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste are generated on an average day with government agencies like BBMP, BMRCL, BDA and Smart City projects accounting for at least 50% of them.

Rajesh Kohar, partner at Rock Crystals which runs the city's only construction and demolition waste plant at Chikkajajur, told The New Indian Express, "We can recycle upto 1,000 tonnes of construction waste per day. We get only upto a maximum of 400 tonnes per day now. Even this is in the aftermath of an NGT meeting in February this year. Prior to that, we got between 60 and 70 tonnes a day," he said. It is readying another plant at Bagalur which is slated to begin operations by October.

The plants recycle concrete, steel, soil and bricks among other waste into an aggregate waste which can be used to build blocks for building for non-load construction work.

"The rate fixed by BBMP for us is Rs 134 per tonne," Kohar said. "This is the lowest in the country," he added.