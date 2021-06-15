STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP panel to hold solo talks with unhappy MLAs

Arun Singh to hold meetings with ministers, MLAs to sort out issues

Published: 15th June 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:56 PM

Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious  heads at a meeting at Shadakshara Mutt in Tiptur on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh will be in Bengaluru on a three-day visit from Wednesday, in a bid to hear out all parties and put an end to differences in the state BJP unit. He will be meeting ministers on Wednesday, MLAs on Thursday and State Core Committee members on Friday, along with a series of meetings with various stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee constituted to iron out differences between party leaders will also hold one-on-one talks with MLAs criticising party leaders in public, and causing embarrassment to the party and government. In the past few months, many BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, Aravind Bellad, AH Vishwanath, CP Yogeshwar, MP Renukacharaya and others have been making statements against their own leaders, either speaking to the media or on social media. Chief Whip and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar had urged party leaders to provide a platform for legislators to express their opinions and grievances.

The coordination committee headed by BJP State President Nalin Kumer Kateel includes Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, DV Sadananda Gowda, ministers KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, Aravind Limbavali, Jagadish Shettar, State General Secretary N Ravikumar and others.Ravikumar told TNIE, “We will either call these party leaders to our head office, Keshava Krupa, or we will go to their place and listen to their woes. We will explain our limitations and make them understand. In case they don’t agree, we will invite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to sit with us,’’ he said.

A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said the State government is struggling with the Covid crisis as well as a financial crisis. In the coming days, the State has to face bypolls, Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections and BBMP elections. “If we fight openly, this will impact these elections. Our leaders are trying to resolve differences. That is one of the purposes of Arun Singh’s visit,” he said.Singh has already made it clear that there is no question of leadership change and Yediyurappa will continue as CM for the next two years.

VEERASHAIVA SEERS WARN AGAINST BSY OUSTER
Tumakuru: When CM B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 1 lakh as compensation to kin of Covid victims, a group of Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious heads on Monday held an ‘emergency’ press conference and sent a clear message to the BJP national leadership that they are with Yediyurappa.Led by Sri Rudramuni Swami of Shadakshara Mutt at Tiptur, they questioned the move to oust Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post, warning that the party may face dire consequences. “He is the undisputed leader who has united different sections of the community. The BJP high command must let him complete his remaining term,” he urged.

