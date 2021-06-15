STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress hits out at govt over price rise, seeks aid for poor

Published: 15th June 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

NSUI workers pull a motorcycle to protest against skyrocketing fuel prices in the country, in Mysuru on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders in the state hit out at the government over spiralling prices of essential commodities, and demanded Rs 10,000 financial assistance to all BPL families. People are suffering as prices of essential commodities and fuel have gone up considerably, industries are complaining about increase in power tariff and farmers are suffering due to increase in fertiliser prices, said senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, he urged the government to give Rs 10,000 financial assistance to BPL families, 50 per cent rebate in property tax and reconsider its decision to increase power tariff.The Congress leader said the increase in prices of all essential commodities, especially cooking oil, has made life miserable for common people as families that used to manage household expenses with Rs 4,000 a month are now finding it difficult to do so even with Rs 10,000.

Rao said the government is only focused on revenue generation and not concerned about its impact on common people and small industries, that are complaining about the increase in power tariff by 30 paise per unit. Industries are finding it difficult to run operations and the decision will be a bigger burden on them, he said, adding that farmers are suffering as fertiliser prices have gone up and minimum support price (MSP) has not been increased.

