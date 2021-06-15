Drag and determination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There's much more to drag than wigs, makeup and costumes. This will be the focus of the upcoming Indian Drag Conference, a one-of-its-kind event which will be held on June 25. It aims to bring topics of discussion and dialogue, while creating a knowledgesharing session, all with drag as the focus. “People in India tend to have a particular notion of drag. Many don’t know that drag actually originated in India. One of its earliest mentions comes from the Natya Shastra,” says Patruni Sastry, a Hyderabad-based drag performer who goes by the name of Suffocated Art Specimen (S.A.S). The conference is the brainchild of Sastry, who is also the founder of Dragvanti, a platform that provides information and resources for all things drag.

When it came to choosing a date for the event, June 25 seemed fitting for multiple reasons. Not only does June celebrate Pride Month, but it also marks the first anniversary of Dragvanti along with the third anniversary of Sastry taking to drag. Various topics of discussion will be brought up at the conference, with speakers hailing from different parts of India. Some topics include the global representation of desi drags, drag in Indian folk art form, Launda Naach, Bollywood’s influence on Indian drag, the future of Indian drag and more. Speakers include Cumsin Haseena, Colonge, Miss Bhenji, Avatari Devi and Kween Mallika, to name a few.

The conference deliberately tries to avoid performances, keeping the focus strictly on discussions and knowledge sharing. “Drag performances are fairly popular now, but an event where we discuss things related to drag as an art form is not. So while we might have speakers do a lecture demonstration as part of their session, no full-fledged performance will take place. Besides, we also want to highlight the importance of remuneration for artistes. And since we wanted to keep this event free for all, it would be best to not have any performative angle,” says Sastry.

Ashish Chopra, who also performs drag under the name of Cumsin Haseena, says the conference will look at what drag queens can do to bring the art form in the mainstream. “We want to discuss the importance of saying no to free gigs. Drag is an art form like any other but doesn’t get the same attention or respect music or dance does,” says the talent researcher, who works in Bengaluru. Abhishek Singhania , whose drag name is Jiya Labeija, on the other hand, will talk about the story of ballroom and houses.

“It originated in the late ’70s and early ’80s with a soul aim to provide a safe space, community and support to the people of colour who belonged to the LGBTQ+ community. Even now more such spaces and balls continue to do the same and has uplifted and empowered the kids to believe in themselves and live their best life,” says Singhania, who studied in Bengaluru and currently works in Chandigarh. The event will take place on June 25, 7pm onwards. For details, visit the Dragvanti website.