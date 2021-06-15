STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Five more held in phone exchange case

The police had raided six spots in BTM Layout and seized 30 SIM box devices and more than 900 SIM cards.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the probe into the illegal telephone exchange case, sleuths of the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC ) of Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested five more people and seized 109 SIM box devices, 3,000 SIM cards and other equipment. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Basheer (51), and Anees Athimannil (30), from Mallapuram district in Kerala; and Santhan Kumar (29), Suresh Thangavelu (32) and Jai Ganesh (30), from Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

In a joint operation of ATC and Military Intelligence (Southern Command) on June 8, Ibrahim Pullatil (36) and Gowtham V (27) were arrested for allegedly setting up an illegal telephone exchange and converting international calls into local ones, causing loss to the telecommunication department and companies, and allegedly putting national security at risk. The police had raided six spots in BTM Layout and seized 30 SIM box devices and more than 900 SIM cards.

“Raids were conducted at nine places in BTM Layout, Madiwala and Suddaguntepalya, and five more persons were held. They were working for Pullatil by collecting SIM cards of various service providers and installing them into SIM box devices. They had set up illegal telephone exchanges in nine places. With this, 15 such places have been busted,” police said. Among the accused, Santhan was working as a sales executive with a private telecom service provider. “He fraudulently used the biometric details of customers who bought SIM cards from him without their knowledge, and got additional SIM cards.

Through Thangavelu and Jai Ganesh, he sent SIM cards to Basheer and Athimannil,” the police said. While the search for other accused continues, sources said the investigation had revealed that a money launderer from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district was also involved. “Most of the calls originated from the Middle East and payments were also done there. The money launderer brought the money through hawala channels,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp