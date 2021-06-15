Five more held in phone exchange case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the probe into the illegal telephone exchange case, sleuths of the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC ) of Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested five more people and seized 109 SIM box devices, 3,000 SIM cards and other equipment. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Basheer (51), and Anees Athimannil (30), from Mallapuram district in Kerala; and Santhan Kumar (29), Suresh Thangavelu (32) and Jai Ganesh (30), from Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

In a joint operation of ATC and Military Intelligence (Southern Command) on June 8, Ibrahim Pullatil (36) and Gowtham V (27) were arrested for allegedly setting up an illegal telephone exchange and converting international calls into local ones, causing loss to the telecommunication department and companies, and allegedly putting national security at risk. The police had raided six spots in BTM Layout and seized 30 SIM box devices and more than 900 SIM cards.

“Raids were conducted at nine places in BTM Layout, Madiwala and Suddaguntepalya, and five more persons were held. They were working for Pullatil by collecting SIM cards of various service providers and installing them into SIM box devices. They had set up illegal telephone exchanges in nine places. With this, 15 such places have been busted,” police said. Among the accused, Santhan was working as a sales executive with a private telecom service provider. “He fraudulently used the biometric details of customers who bought SIM cards from him without their knowledge, and got additional SIM cards.

Through Thangavelu and Jai Ganesh, he sent SIM cards to Basheer and Athimannil,” the police said. While the search for other accused continues, sources said the investigation had revealed that a money launderer from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district was also involved. “Most of the calls originated from the Middle East and payments were also done there. The money launderer brought the money through hawala channels,” an official said.