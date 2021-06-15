Fortis doctors, staff protest assault on medicos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In protest against the assault on a senior doctor and staff nurse on Saturday, the staff of Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, held a silent demonstration on Monday. A patient’s relatives had attacked a senior doctor, leaving him with severe head injuries, while the nurse sustained grievous injuries in her abdomen.

The patient was admitted to the Covid ICU of the hospital on May 5, and had tested Covid-negative on June 3. However, he developed severe lung infection and pneumonia, for which he was shifted to the non-Covid ICU on June 4. The hospital doctors said, “We strongly condemn violence against healthcare workers anywhere. At Fortis, we have zero tolerance to any kind of physical or verbal abuse.”