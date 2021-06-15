Free seed kits to be given to farmers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will distribute mini seed kits to farmers in 19 districts under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Agriculture Minister BC Patil told reporters on Monday. The kits, to be given free, have groundnut, soya, green gram and tur dal.

The total estimated cost of these kits is Rs 12.6 crore. The state government will encourage farmers to take up mixed cropping, so they get profits from at least one crop, the minister said. In 2020-21, the State recorded 153.08 lakh tonne of food produce, which is 10 per cent more than the average annual produce in Karnataka. This is because many people are turning to farming during the pandemic.