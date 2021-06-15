Heart of the matter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has played havoc on mental health with the deadly virus having affected near and dear ones. The stress has caught onto children, including adolescents, who are struggling to deal with the nightmarish experiences that the city and country have witnessed in the recent past. Which is why Xpert Online, a healthcare startup, is focussing on seamless online consultations with experts who can help deal with these mental issues.

As part of wellness coaching for adolescents, Supritha Krishna, a citybased integrated health and wellness coach, conducted an online session last Saturday, during which she addressed the problems that today’s adolescents are going through. The session was moderated by Ghazala Amin, CEO, GizBo, who says, “The session is not emphasising on counselling but instead focuses on coaching.

The idea was is to introduce viewers to wellness coaching among adolescents and resolve the mental and social issues they are dealing with, especially during the pandemic. We felt the relationship among family members has become more intense and problematic due to the pandemic and the need for wellness therapy using creative means is more than essential.”

According to Krishna, the pandemic has put brakes on a lot of extra-curricular and outdoor activities of students and the fallout of this is taking a toll on their health. To handle this, she uses a wellness wheel and other artistic and creative tools to coach adolescents on handling various issues. The wellness wheel looks into aspects of exercise, nutrition, intellectual abilities, emotions, recreation, occupation, spirit and belonging, and social relations.

“Schools are coming up with worries citing lack of focus and concentration among children. We are working on applying the wellness wheel model in schools to engage with children as well as teachers. I believe we are there as navigators who can coach and guide children in helping them understand the need for wellness through creative and expressive art forms,” says Krishna.

She goes on to add that the wellness wheel works as a rating indicator. “We ask them to rate their wellness quotient (on a scale of 1 to 10) in the pre-pandemic days and now. This way we help them figure a way out of the crisis wherein the children themselves contemplate solutions to problems,” says Krishna, adding that the wellness wheel in these times has shrunk dramatically.