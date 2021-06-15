STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru for first time in two months

Published: 15th June 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: For the first time in two months, Bengaluru logged less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka on Tuesday reported 5,041 fresh infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the toll to 33,148.

The day also saw 14,785 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,81,559.

Out of the 5,041 new cases, 985 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,62,282.

While the positivity rate stood at 3.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.28 per cent.

Out of 115 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban (16), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (five each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 985, Hassan 522, Mysuru 490, Dakshina Kannada 482, Tumakuru 329, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,99,143, followed by Mysuru 1,58,956 and Tumakuru 1,12,570.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,00,612, followed by Mysuru 1,46,917 and Tumakuru 1,05,676.

Cumulatively a total of 3,19,23,601 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,32,600 were done on Tuesday alone.

