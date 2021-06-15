Prohibitory orders to continue in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has eased lockdown norms, but the prohibitory orders in Bengaluru will continue till the midnight of June 21, said City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday. The order prohibits assembly of four or more people in public places.

However, it gives exemptions to purpose specified in the government order on the lockdown. Bus stands, railway stations and airports too are exempted from the order, Pant said. The number of Covid cases in Bengaluru is on the decline, but there is a need to be alert and follow all precautions to contain the virus spread, the order stated.

Traffic jams return

Even as the Unlock Phase 1, after restrictions of a month and a half, came into effect, Bengaluru witnessed traffic jams, rush at markets and large gatherings of people near tea and coffee stalls, giving the impression that there are no Covid restriction in the city.A huge rush was reported at toll plazas, city checkposts and entry points like Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Attibele and Old Madras Road.Salons, beauty parlours, mini-malls, footwear and garment retail stores, not listed to be opened under Phase 1 of Unlock, too were open.

Meanwhile, in many of the 19 districts, where curbs have been eased, rain forced people indoors. In some districts, officials ensured that the curbs continued to be enforced strictly.Udupi, Kalaburagi and Karwar witnessed empty streets as torrential rains hammered the districts. But in Tumakuru and other towns, it was chaos as people moved around.