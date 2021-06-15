STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh Jarkiholi reinduction talks on the cards

Jarkiholi had played an important role in the formation of the BJP government in Karnataka, and taking him back into the ministry will depend on how the case against him turns out.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of BJP State in-charge general secretary Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka to hold meetings with state leaders, there is a buzz in the party that the issue of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s possible reinduction into the cabinet will be raised. Jarkiholi resigned from the ministry in March, following allegations of abuse by a woman, and investigation is still on. A senior BJP leader told TNIE that when Arun Singh is on a three-day visit to Bengaluru from Wednesday, Jarkiholi’s issue is likely to come up for discussion.

Jarkiholi had played an important role in the formation of the BJP government in Karnataka, and taking him back into the ministry will depend on how the case against him turns out. After his resignation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has not allotted the Water Resources portfolio to any of his cabinet ministers. The CM and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held several rounds of discussions with department officers over interstate water disputes. including Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu. Sources said Jarkiholi had visited New Delhi in May and reportedly approached central party leaders with a request that he be reinducted. 

Jarkiholi had joined BJP with Congress and JDS leaders to help form the BJP government. However, allegations against him left the party and government embarrassed, and he was forced to resign. The Congress had even accused the government of protecting the BJP leader. (With inputs from Naushad Bijapur and Chethan MG)

