SSLC, PUC data gone from portal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a technical glitch that lasted almost four days, the education department has finally set the portal right for feeding marks of first PUC students and SSLC exams, as per department sources. After schools were asked to upload marks for the past two years, they saw that the data they uploaded were wiped off from the department’s website.

“The whole day gets wasted if data is being uploaded on the SATS portal during school hours, as the server is busy,” said Aaisha, State Secretary from Private Schools and Children Welfare Association.

Ningegowda, PU Teachers Association president, told TNIE on Monday that the glitch happened for four days, where the marks were erased. The entire data set has been retrieved.