Ex-corporators corner Covid jabs, people cry foul

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With people now eager to take the Covid-19 vaccination, many can be seen waiting for their jab at government vaccination centres. However, youngsters complained of interference by ex-corporators in some city wards, and said doses are reserved for their party workers, friends and family. With each centre getting only 40-80 doses, youngsters are often left high and dry.

At present, 40.7 lakh people have been vaccinated in BBMP limits till June 14, but not even 10-12 per cent have completed their two-dose schedule. BBMP is receiving less than one lakh doses per day from the state government, and is unable to meet targets. And out of this, only 30,000-35,000 doses are received for the 18-44-year group. So, only 13.31 lakh (excluding healthcare and frontline workers) have received their first dose.

Seema, who went to a government school in Padarayanapura, found to her dismay that doses were given as per the ex-corporators’ list. In many wards, t,he ex-corporator’s writ still runs large. People in southern and south-west parts of the city expressed their concern and said, “We go and stand in the queue but find that these councillors manage to corner the vaccines for their own people. Why should we go and beg them for vaccination when it is our right?”

Pushpa (32), a domestic help and mother of two, is the sole earning member after her husband’s death. “I desperately needed the vaccination as I wanted to protect my children. For the past 15 days, I had been visiting the government school near Uttarahalli circle and they assured me I would get it. But to my surprise, I found other young people were getting it easily as the local corporator was sending them. After 15 days, I managed to get my first dose.”

However, in contrast to this, at private hospitals and camps organised by clubs and NGOs, it is youngsters who are making a beeline for the first dose, paying Rs 1,200-1,400 per dose. Many professionals and young people have managed to get their first dose at corporate hospitals. Sharat Bhat and wife Ramya got their first dose of Covaxin at BGS Hospital, in the first week of June.

Century Club, which organised a two-day-camp in their premises recently, provided vaccination to about 1,900 people. E G Jaideep, Secretary said, “This is our second camp and we held it with all pandemic norms in a tie-up with Apollo Hospital. Both vaccines were provided but Covaxin was given only as a second dose. Many youngsters turned up and received their first dose and we will be holding more camps in the coming days.”

One ex-corporator in the Basavanagudi area who did not want to be named said, “We have been helping young people in our ward, especially the poor, to get their first dose. And our effort has been misinterpreted as favouring a few. The youth are coming forward for vaccination, which is a good sign to prevent a third wave.”On their part, BBMP health officials said that if there are any specific complaints, the matter would be looked into but people should come forward to complain about favouritism.