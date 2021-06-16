Fan-boying over football

BENGALURU: The uninhibited roars of cheer when a favourite football team or player makes a good move are more subdued these days, because of the ever-present anxiety from Covid- 19. Still, Bengaluru’s football fans are glued to their screens, cheering their favourite teams on through the UEFA EURO 2020 and COPA America 2021, albeit in lower volume.

Syed Waseem, an ardent fan who plays for city-based football group FairPlay, says, “Earlier, the team used to enjoy watching knockout matches and tournaments together at a friend’s house. Due to the pandemic and the travel restrictions, we are not in any celebratory mode.”

Naturally, when the physical is no longer possible, the virtual takes over - where possible of course. The 60 members of the Republic of FairPlay group on WhatsApp, have animated discussions about and analyse every match of the UEFA 2020. “The official Instagram handle of FairPlay posts updates on fixtures, players and other related news to keep fans engaged. We have intra-group discussions and also note takeaway points from the game,” Waseem says.

Two days ago, football fans watched in horror as Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match against Finland. Along with thousands of people across the globe, members of Bengaluru Football Supporter’s Club Association, an amalgamation of multiple accredited clubs of Bengaluru, wished Eriksen a speedy recovery on social media. Manoj Lad, secretary of Manchester United Supporters Club Bangalore, says, “Eriksen’s episode was painful for football fans.

As fans it’s our responsibility to send our best wishes and stand in solidarity with the player. We had to request many of our fellow members to take down posts showing the on-field first aid treatment given to the player.” Watching matches with intense concentration isn’t just about fan-boying. A lot of fan clubs watch to learn. For Bangalore Kicker’s FC, Monday’s match between Spain and Sweden - which ended in a draw - was the subject of much debate.

Shivakumar Varadaraj, the group’s coordinator, says, “Yesterday’s match was almost equal to Sweden’s victory. Their defence against Spain was really strong. Sweden’s positioning and defending strategy is a case study that we will have to adopt.” The sheer skill on display during international matches makes its way from the hearts of fans to their minds, and turns into a question: How do we nurture talent in our own backyard?

Prashanth Murthy, a former performance analyst for the Indian football team, and a member of Student Union F.C., compares the football ecosystem in India to Europe. “The under-22 players in Europe are rising. The football ecosystem there allows them to scout many young faces. The same is not true here in India. It is important to ponder over this and encourage more young talents to surface,” he says