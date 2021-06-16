Karnataka directed to start survey of Vrishabhavathi valley

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directing the state government to start survey of the whole stretch of Vrishabhavathi river to check encroachment and illegal constructions on the banks as recommended by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the government to file an affidavit, setting a time limit for the completion of survey.

Passing the order in response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate and social activist Geetha Misra, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj also directed the senior officer of the urban development department to file comprehensive affidavit on implementation of short-term and long-term measures suggested by the NEERI in its interim report on ‘Restoration and rejuvenation of Vrishabhavathi River Valley’.

Noting that NEERI has emphasised that the survey should include the details of the illegal encroachments, buffer area to be maintained, storm water drain, agricultural run off, actual boundaries of all the lakes, etc, the court directed the additional chief secretary of urban development department to conduct meeting of all stake holders--BBMP, BWSSB, BDA, KSPCB and Minor Irrigation Department-- before initiating survey.

In its report submitted to the court in compliance with its order, the NEERI has stated that the current estimated sewage generation from the city is 1,440MLD, a third of which drains into the river. In order to rejuvenate the river, the two main issues like disposal of effluent, both domestic and industrial waste water, and solid waste are to be addressed on priority.

Short-term measures

Check unauthorised developments around lakes

Prevent entry of waste

Fence along the stretch of the river to avoid solid waste dumping

Toll-free number to receive complaints about dumping

Mobile application to check illegal construction

Ban on use of phosphates in manufacture of detergents

Stop illegal discharge of effluent

Survey of whole stretch of river

Fence along the periphery of the river

Dredging and desilting

De-weeding and construction of silt traps/screens at inlet points

Diversion of sewage from existing storm water drains

Stabilisation of earthen bunds and drainage channels