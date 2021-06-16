STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka directed to start survey of Vrishabhavathi valley

In order to rejuvenate the river, the two main issues like disposal of effluent, both domestic and industrial waste water, and solid waste are to be addressed on priority.

Published: 16th June 2021 06:53 AM

Vrishabhavathi river

Image of Vrishabhavathi river used for representational purpose (File Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directing the state government to start survey of the whole stretch of Vrishabhavathi river to check encroachment and illegal constructions on the banks as recommended by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the government to file an affidavit, setting a time limit for the completion of survey.

Passing the order in response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate and social activist Geetha Misra, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj also directed the senior officer of the urban development department to file comprehensive affidavit on implementation of short-term and long-term measures suggested by the NEERI in its interim report on ‘Restoration and rejuvenation of Vrishabhavathi River Valley’. 

Noting that NEERI has emphasised that the survey should include the details of the illegal encroachments, buffer area to be maintained, storm water drain, agricultural run off, actual boundaries of all the lakes, etc, the court directed the additional chief secretary of urban development department to conduct meeting of all stake holders--BBMP, BWSSB, BDA, KSPCB and Minor Irrigation Department-- before initiating survey. 

In its report submitted to the court in compliance with its order, the NEERI has stated that the current estimated sewage generation from the city is 1,440MLD, a third of which drains into the river. In order to rejuvenate the river, the two main issues like disposal of effluent, both domestic and industrial waste water, and solid waste are to be addressed on priority.

Short-term measures

Check unauthorised developments around lakes
Prevent entry of waste 
Fence along the stretch of the river to avoid solid waste dumping 
Toll-free number to receive complaints about dumping
Mobile application to check illegal construction 
Ban on use of phosphates in manufacture of detergents 
Stop illegal discharge of effluent

Survey of whole stretch of river 

Fence along the periphery of the river  
Dredging and desilting 
De-weeding  and construction of silt traps/screens at inlet points
Diversion of sewage from existing storm water drains 
Stabilisation of earthen bunds and drainage channels 

