Cops quiz actor Chetan over remarks on Brahmins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, against whom a complaint was filed in Basavanagudi police station for allegedly making derogatory statements against Brahmins, was questioned by the police for about four hours on Wednesday.

The Basavanagudi police, who had registered an FIR against the actor on June 10, had issued him a notice on Tuesday, asking him to appear for inquiry. Sources said the actor was questioned by an officer of the rank of an ACP. “About 30 questions - like did he post the video, if so on what basis, and what was the intention behind it - were asked to him, and he has answered them. He has been asked to come for inquiry again on Friday,” an official said.

Speaking to reporters later, Chetan said he will continue to fight against discrimination in society. “My fight is not against any community. It is against the discrimination meted out to the people socially and financially. I have complete faith in our judicial system,” he said.