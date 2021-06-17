STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops register FIR in businessman assault case

The Halasur Gate police have registered an FIR, in connection with the assault on a 40-year-old business recently. 

Published: 17th June 2021 05:17 AM



For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasur Gate police have registered an FIR, in connection with the assault on a 40-year-old businessman recently. In its June 12 edition, TNIE had reported that the police had refused to register an FIR and had taken up a non-cognisable report though the complainant, Ibrahim Shariff, who had sustained injuries in the incident. The police had then claimed that the complainant was in an inebriated state and had injured himself in a fall.

Following TNIE’s report in, the Halsur Gate police registered an FIR on Monday. The police booked Faizal and his brother Fahad for assault and criminal intimidation. Faizal, who allegedly owed Rs 7.50 lakh to the complainant’s brother, had made repeated calls to Shariff in the wee hours of May 15, asking him to come out of the house. Shariff had contacted the police control room and the Hoysala staff had rushed to the spot and dispersed the accused. 

