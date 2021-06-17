Dad’s the world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: WARM TONE

A warm underfoot carpet for that cozy nook where your dad relaxes in the evening with a book or watching TV can be a great gift to say how much you care. Carpet Kingdom has a range of kilims to choose from. Handwoven in solid colors like red, blue, maroon, brown, the kilims display mostly geometric patterns that give character to both contemporary and traditional set ups. Details: carpetkingdom.in

BONHOMIE OVER BRUNCH

Enjoy this Father’s Day with a special Sunday delight curated for your ‘superdad’ by Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park. The Sunday brunch includes a wide spread of starters, desserts, biryanis and much more. This selection of Indian and international culinary dishes include Penne Arrabbiata, Grilled Fish in Lemon Butter Sauce, Kasturi Paneer Makhni, Junglee Maas and desserts like Dates’ Pudding, Baked Yoghurt and Chocolate Brownies. To place your order, call 8884452271 Price: `750 ++ per person

CHINESE DELIGHT

Here’s a chance to enjoy some Chinese food at home with your dad this Father’ Day. Chowman has a range of authentic Chinese dishes to mark the special occasion. The menu includes Crispy Honey Fried Wonton, Devil’s Pork, Chowman’s Special Chicken, Moon Pan Fried Rice, Singapore noodles and much more. Available for Delivery on Swiggy/Zomato

FRESH FRAGRANCES

Spread the fragrance of love and gratitude with wiSDom Fragrances which is collaborating with Bombay Lettering, a calligraphy company. To celebrate the day, the two are joining hands to offer personalised bottles with the fragrance of your choice along with scented letters as old-school gestures of expressing love and gratitude. An elegant script of copperplate calligraphy and a perfume with the fragrance of love... This Father’s Day cannot get any better. Details: 8169338759

SMART LOOK

Here’s a chance to gift your dad the right shoes. From modern runners to oldstyled classics that never go out of style, minimal designs, and everyday footwear, Buggatti is offering a wide collection of footwear. Some of them include men’s derby formal shoes for summer wear, slip-on sneakers for casual wear, lifestyle sneakers, loafer slip-ons and mules slipons. Available on iconicindia website.