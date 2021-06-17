HC askes Bengaluru police chief to explain officer’s affidavit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious exception to the conduct of an IPS officer for filing an affidavit stating that noise regulation rules drafted in 2000 need to be revisited, considering local area regulations and current traffic conditions, instead of taking action against the use of loudspeakers at religious places, violating rules in the city, the Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the City Police Commissioner to file an affidavit, explaining the officer’s conduct.

The court also sought to know why no action was taken on complaints over violation of noise regulations, though it was their obligation to act upon them. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after going through the affidavit filed by K Santosh Babu, DCP, Intelligence, in compliance with the directions issued by court, with regard to a PIL filed by Girish Bharadwaj drawing attention to disturbance to people confined at home, due to the use of loudspeakers.